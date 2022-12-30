Brentford's Frank reveals why Onyeka will miss West Ham United clash

Brentford manager Thomas Frank has confirmed the unavailability of forward Frank Onyeka for their Premier League trip to face West Ham United.

Onyeka last featured against Manchester United

He missed the 2-2 draw against Tottenham

Frank confirms he will miss West Ham game too

WHAT HAPPENED? The 24-year-old Nigeria international was not involved as the Bees resumed their top-flight action with a 2-2 draw against Tottenham Hotspur at Gtech Community Stadium last Monday.

Ahead of Brentford's trip to face the Hammers in their final league fixture of the year at London Stadium on Friday, manager Frank has confirmed the Super Eagle will once again sit out owing to a hamstring injury.

WHAT DID HE SAY? "Shandon [Baptiste] is still out with a groin injury and Frank [Onyeka] won’t play - he’s got a hamstring injury,” Frank said as quoted by the club's official website.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Super Eagle last featured in a league game for the Bees in the 2-1 victory against Manchester United on November 12. In total, he has managed 12 appearances, is yet to find the back of the net but has one assist to his name.

Last season, the former Midtjylland player, featured in 20 matches for the Bees and scored one goal.

WHAT NEXT FOR ONYEKA? He will hope to recover and return to action when Brentford return to Gtech Community Stadium to take on Bournemouth on January 14.