Brendan Rodgers provides update on Slimani's future at Leicester City

The Algeria international is currently training with the Foxes but has found it difficult to break into the first team

manager Brendan Rodgers has disclosed that Islam Slimani will leave the club before the end of the European transfer window.

Slimani has struggled to find regular playing time at the King Power Stadium since his debut campaign and he could be on the move again this summer.

The 31-year-old forward spent the entire 2018-19 campaign on loan in the Turkish Super Lig with where he scored one goal in 15 outings.

After helping win the 2019 in , Slimani has reported to Leicester for training but Rodgers does not see the club's former record signing in his plans for the 2019-20 season.

"I think it's a very difficult task here for any striker to come in, especially an experienced striker," Rodgers was quoted as saying by Leicester Mercury.

"It’s one between now and the end of the window, Islam will look at his options and what is out there for him.

"He has come back in and he is looking to work hard and is focused on getting himself fit because obviously, he has been away for a number of weeks as well with the Africa [Cup of] Nations, and then we will see how it looks come the end of this month."

After settling for the spoils against Wolverhampton Wanderers last Saturday, Leicester City will be aiming for their first win of the season when they visit at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.