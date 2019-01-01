Brazil set to bring its big guns for friendlies in Singapore
The most successful international team in the world, Brazil, is set to visit Singapore next week bringing some of its biggest superstars.
This will mean that fans will be able to catch the likes of Neymar Jr, Philippe Coutinho and Arthur at the National Stadium, as the Selecao play Senegal and Nigeria in a friendly match.
The full-line up for the Brazil team is as follows:
Goalkeepers: Ederson (Manchester City), Weverton (Palmeiras), Santos (Athletico Paranaense)
Defenders: Daniel Alves (São Paulo), Alex Sandro (Juventus), RenanLodi (Atletico Madrid), Thiago Silva (Paris Saint-Germain), Marcinho (Botafago), Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain), Éder Militão (Real Madrid), Rodrigo Caio (Flamengo)
Midfielders: Casemiro (Real Madrid), Arthur (Barcelona), Fabinho (Liverpool), Matheus Henrique (Grêmio), Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona on loan toBayern Munich), Lucas Paquetá (AC Milan)
Strikers: Everton (Grêmio), Roberto Firmino (Liverpool), Gabriel Barbosa (Flamengo), Richarlison (Everton), Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain) and Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City)