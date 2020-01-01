Brandon Fernandes: Playing at the Fatorda will be an advantage for FC Goa

The midfielder is hopeful that FC Goa will do well both in AFC and in ISL...

Brandon Fernandes will most certainly have a senior role to play in the midfield along with Edu Bedia in the upcoming season of ISL ( ).

He was in fine form for Goa as well as for the Indian national team in the previous season which has seen his stock rise. He scored twice and notched seven assists (most by an Indian) for the Gaurs in his 17 appearances in 2019-20. He made more than two key passes in each match which further substantiates his influence in the attacking third.

But Fernandes has made it clear that he is not looking for individual glory but his target will be to build on the performances from the previous year for his team which has new look about it under coach Juan Ferrando.

More teams

"This year, the ultimate goal is to do better than last season. I would like to better my numbers from last season. I don't have aspirations for personal awards. Most important thing is to do the best and give the best for the team. Last year was good for us and I had good understanding with my teammates. This season, it is not going to be different. As we train more we connect with the new players, and we still have a good understanding with the previous players. There will be a lot of positive things that we will see on the pitch," stated the international.

FC Goa will be playing quite a few of their home matches at their usual stomping ground i.e. the Fatorda stadium. Tilak Stadium in Vasco, GMC stadium in Bambolim and the Fatorda are the three venues for the centralised tournament in Goa this time around.

Fernandes feels that playing at Fatorda will give FC Goa an edge over other teams who will have to find their feet in their adopted home.

"We have been playing our matches at Fatorda in the past six seasons. We are familiar with the ground. It is going to be a bit of advantage but it is going to be tough as all the teams want to compete and it is going to be all about the given day - if you perform well, you will get the results."

The 26-year-old revealed that he has been in touch with coach Igor Stimac during the lockdown and is looking at ISL as a platform to keep himself fit for international matches that will resume later in 2021.

FC Goa is set to represent India in the AFC group stage courtesy of winning the ISL shield in the 2019-20 season. This presents a unique opportunity for Fernandes to rub shoulders with the best in Asia and he believes that under coach Juan Ferrando's guidance Goa can do well both in ISL and in AFC.

"This year is going to be a challenge. We have two important competitions in ISL and AFC. We will try to do our best. We don't know about results. But we have to work as a team and get (positive) results. Every coach is different. Coach Juan has introduced a lot of tactical elements. In terms of style, we have not changed a lot. So we will be looking strong this season," signed off the former player.