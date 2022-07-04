Boutouil: Mamelodi Sundowns-linked defender slammed for being disrespectful by former Mohammedia boss

The 23-year-old, who didn't play a single match during his loan spell at Belgian side SG Union, has been criticised

Outgoing SSC Mohammedia chairman Hicham Ait Manna has slammed Mamelodi Sundowns-linked Abdelmounaim Boutouil for being disrespectful.

The Morocco international has been tipped to complete his transfer to Sundowns from Mohammedia by several local media following an unsuccessful short loan spell at Raja Casablanca.

However, Ait Manna has hinted at why the Moroccan club is prepared to sell Boutouil who helped his nation win the 2020 African Nations Championship title in Cameroon.

“Although I left the team, I left a recommendation for my successor, that there is no place for the player, Boutouil, in our club, because he did not respect the name of the team," Ait Manna said on Sport Le 360.

"Boutouil has no place in Mohammedia, and he is aware of what he did."

During his loan stint with Raja, Boutouil failed to make a single appearance for the three-time African champions who reportedly had an option to purchase him from Mohammedia.

"He left us to join another team (Raja), and his story is known and how it ended that he did not play any matches, and I hope he knows our true destiny now," Ait Manna added.

However, Raja unsurprisingly did not take up the option and the former SG Union player returned to his parent club, Mohammedia.

The left-footed player will reportedly join Sundowns on a five-year deal and he has been touted as a direct replacement for Ricardo Nascimento who left Downs for Royal AM in January this year.