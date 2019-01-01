Bournemouth in talks with Liverpool over loan move for Harry Wilson

The Reds are willing to allow the Welshman to leave in a temporary deal, with the club confident that the Cherries will aid the player's development

Bournemouth are in talks with over a loan move for winger Harry Wilson.

The Cherries are keen to bring the international to the Vitality Stadium, and have made an official approach to sign the 22-year-old before Thursday’s transfer deadline.

Negotiations are ongoing, with sources confirming to Goal that Tuesday is likely to be crucial in terms of finalising terms.

Wilson, it is understood, is keen on the idea of a Premier League loan, which would enable him to gather valuable top-flight experience. Having impressed in the Championship at both and over the last 18 months, the youngster is eager to ensure his career continues on an upwards trajectory.

Liverpool were initially against the idea of a loan switch, preferring either to sell the player permanently or keep him as part of Jurgen Klopp’s first-team squad. Wilson has featured regularly during pre-season, scoring against both and , but was left out of the squad for Sunday’s Community Shield defeat to .

The Reds believe the Wrexham-born wideman has the potential to play games for them this season, but appreciate his desire to feature regularly at Premier League level.

They have a strong working relationship with Bournemouth, and believe Eddie Howe to be the kind of manager that would significantly aid the player’s development, if he were to move to the South Coast.

Bournemouth have lost David Brooks, Wilson’s team-mate with the Wales national team, to injury ahead of the new season, and it is expected that Wilson would immediately challenge for a starting place on the right flank. He scored 17 goals last season as Derby reached the Championship play-off final.

Liverpool expect interest in another winger, Ryan Kent, to be firmed up before this week’s deadline, with ready to make a bid to sign the 22-year-old on a permanent basis.

Klopp said after last month’s friendly with in Edinburgh that “the time is over for loans” with Kent, and sources have told Goal that Leeds, long-time admirers of the player, are likely to make a £7 million ($8.5m) offer for the former loanee once they have sold Kemar Roofe to .

The Reds are also likely to allow Herbie Kane, Liam Millar and Pedro Chirivella to depart on temporary deals before the window closes.

Liverpool get their 2019-20 Premier League campaign underway with a home clash against on August 9 before a Super Cup showdown with in on August 14.