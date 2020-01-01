Bosso named Nigeria U20 coach as NFF announces national team coaches

The former FC Ifeanyi Ubah coach returns as Flying Eagles boss 13 years after leading the team to an ill-fated U20 World Cup in Canada

The Football Federation (NFF) has announced the names of coaches for all of the country’s national football teams.



President of the Nigeria Football Coaches Association Ladan Bosso was named as handler of the Nigeria U20 team.

The veteran tactician returns to the team 13 years after leading the Flying Eagles to a failed expedition at the 2007 U20 Fifa World Cup Canada – where his team bowed out of the championship after suffering a 4-0 obliteration to Canada in the quarter-final.



He will be assisted by Jolomi Atune Alli and Oladuni Oyekale with Shuaibu Akanmu as goalkeeper coach. They are expected to qualify the country for the 2022 Africa U20 Cup of Nations billed for Mauritania. That competition serves as qualifier for the global football showpiece to be staged in Indonesia.



Ex-Nigeria U23 assistant coach Fatai Amoo will handle the U17 boys (Golden Eaglets) alongside Ahmed Dankoli, Nnamdi Onuigbo and Danlami Kwasau.



Coach Haruna Ilerika will be in charge of the U15 boys, while Abdullahi Umar has been saddled with the responsibility of grooming the U13 team.

For Nigeria U20 women’s team, coach Christopher Danjuma returns to the helm of affairs. He led the Falconets to the 2018 U20 Women’s World Cup – where the country bowed 2-1 to in the quarter-finals.

More teams

Before this appointment, he was interim Super Falcons coach after Thomas Dennerby walked away for unknown reasons. He will be assisted by Moses Aduku, Bilikisu Tijani and Audu Yahaya.

The U17 girls will be handled by coach Bankole Olowookere while Queen Okpa, Adanna Nwaneri and Mohammed Ndanusa serve as assistants.

THE FULL LIST

U20 BOYS: Isah Ladan Bosso (Head Coach); Oladuni Oyekale (Assistant Coach); Jolomi Atune Alli (Assistant Coach); Samaila Marwa Keshi (Assistant Coach/Scout); Suleiman Shuaibu Akanmu (Goalkeeper Coach)

U17 BOYS: Fatai Amoo (Head Coach); Ahmed Lawal Dankoli (Assistant Coach); Nnamdi Onuigbo (Assistant Coach); Hassan Abdallah (Assistant Coach/Scout); Danlami Kwasau (Goalkeeper Coach)

U20 GIRLS: Christopher Danjuma (Head Coach); Moses Aduku (Assistant Coach); Bilkisu Tijani (Assistant Coach); Charity Nwere Nnedinma (Assistant Coach/Scout); Audu Yahaya (Goalkeeper Coach)

U17 GIRLS: Bankole Olowookere (Head Coach); Queen Okpa (Assistant Coach); Adanna Nwaneri (Assistant Coach); Moroof Nojimu (Assistant Coach/Scout); Mohammed Abubakar Ndanusa (Goalkeeper Coach)

U15 BOYS: Omoniyi Haruna Ilerika Usman (Head Coach); Bassey Patrick (Assistant Coach); Olubunmi Haruna (Assistant Coach); Mohammed Kalli Kachalla (Assistant Coach/Scout); Baruwa Olatunji (Goalkeeper Coach)

U13 BOYS: Abdullahi Tyabo Umar (Head Coach); Salisu Ibrahim (Assistant Coach); Bamai Bukar (Assistant Coach); Mohammed Kwairanga (Assistant Coach); (Assistant Coach/Scout); Abubakar Abdullahi (Goalkeeper Coach)