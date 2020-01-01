Borussia Dortmund vs Schalke: How to watch on TV in UK & US, live stream, kick-off time

German football returns this weekend with a mouthwatering Revierderby clash the stand-out fixture of the Bundesliga matchday

host in a hotly-anticipated Revierderby as the brings live European football back to fans’ screens for the first time since play was suspended.

Lucien Favre’s Dortmund will be hoping to do themselves justice without the vociferous backing of their famous home support, with a win taking them to within one point of the top ahead of ’s game on Sunday.

Schalke enjoyed an excellent start to the season but have fallen out of the title race, and will start the game 14 points behind Dortmund in sixth.

The hosts were on a four-game winning streak when the season was stopped, with their most recent league match on March 7 being a vital 2-1 away win against fourth-placed .

The reverse fixture saw the spoils shared in a goalless draw back in October, while both of last season’s league derbies were won by the away team on the day.

Borussia Dortmund vs Schalke on US & UK TV

Game Borussia Dortmund vs Schalke Date Saturday, May 16 Time 2:30pm GMT / 10:30am ET Channel (US) Fox Sports 1 / Fox Deportes Channel (UK) BT Sport 1

Borussia Dortmund vs Schalke live streaming in US, UK and Canada

In the United States (US), Borussia Dortmund vs Schalke can be watched live and on-demand on Foxsports.com or using FuboTV, with new users able to sign up for a free trial of the live sports streaming service.

In the United Kingdom (UK), Borussia Dortmund vs Schalke can be watched live and on-demand with BT Sport Live. UK readers can find out what football is on TV here.

US online stream UK online stream Fox / FuboTV BT Sport Live

Borussia Dortmund team news and injuries

Position Borussia Dortmund squad Goalkeepers Burki, Hitz, Unbehaun, Hupe, Oelschlagel Defenders Zagadou, Schulz, Hummels, Akanji, Balerdi, Morey, Piszczek, Schmelzer Midfielders Hakimi, Delaney, Dahoud, Gotze, Reus, Gotze, Guerreiro, Brandt, Hazard, Can, Witsel, Osterhage, Reyna, Raschl Forwards Sancho, Haaland

Dortmund are facing a selection headache in the centre of the pitch with neither Emre Can nor Axel Witsel available for selection.

Marco Reus, Dan-Axel Zagadou and Nico Schulz are also out of contention, while there are minor doubts surrounding the fitness of Jadon Sancho and Achraf Hakimi.

Both players should be fit enough to start but, with five substitutions allowed per team, could find themselves brought off if not at 100 per cent.

Erling Haaland will be hoping to find his goalscoring touch quickly after beginning his Bundesliga career with nine goals in eight appearances.

Possible Borussia Dortmund starting XI: Burki; Piszczek, Hummels, Akanji; Hakimi, Brandt, Delaney, Guerreiro; Sancho, Haaland, Hazard

Schalke team news and injuries

Position Schalke squad Goalkeepers Schubert, Nubel, Langer Defenders Miranda, Kabak, Nastasic, Stambouli, Kenny, Todibo, Oczipka, Sane, Becker, Thiaw Midfielders McKennie, Mascarell, Serdar, Boujellab, Caligiuri, Harit, Schopf, Mercan Forwards Raman, Matondo, Gregoritsch, Kutucu, Burgstaller

Schalke boss David Wagner will be without midfielder Omar Mascarell and young defender Ozan Kabak, but otherwise has a mostly fit squad to pick from.

Benjamin Stambouli is a minor doubt but Suat Serdar should have recovered from the toe and ankle issues which had kept him out of action before the break.

And while the Premier League’s plans to resume the season remain incomplete, on-loan right-back Jonjoe Kenny will ensure former Dortmund manager Jurgen Klopp isn’t the only interested party on Merseyside.

Possible Schalke starting XI: Schubert; Kenny, Todibo, Nastasic, Oczipka; McKennie, Schopf, Serdar; Raman, Burgstaller, Harit