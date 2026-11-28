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Borussia Dortmund vs Bayer Leverkusen: Kick-off time

Bundesliga - Game Week 11 29 Nov 2026 - 13:30 Signal Iduna Park

Borussia Dortmund host Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga at Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund. The league leaders face the side in fifth place.

Dortmund head into the match with momentum. Niko Kovac's side recently won 1-0 away at Borussia Mönchengladbach and drew 1-1 at Arsenal in the Champions League.

In London, Dortmund's defence impressed, while Joane Gadou set up Maximilian Beier's equaliser with a strong solo run. The back three have also been solid in the league.

Bayer Leverkusen have found their footing again after an inconsistent spell. Under coach Carles Martinez, they recently beat Paderborn 4-0 and won 2-0 away at Dinamo Zagreb in the Europa League.

Before that came setbacks: a 1-0 defeat to Marseille and a 4-2 loss away at VfB Stuttgart. Three straight wins since then show how Leverkusen have responded.

Here's where you can watch Dortmund against Leverkusen live.

This week's talking points: What has happened at Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen?

Borussia Dortmund are unbeaten in their last five competitive matches, with three wins and two draws. Most recently, they drew 1-1 away at Arsenal in the Champions League. Before that, Dortmund won 1-0 in Gladbach and 2-1 against Elversberg, while they drew 2-2 with Bayern Munich in October. Across those five games, Dortmund have scored eight goals and conceded five.

Bayer Leverkusen have three wins and two defeats. Most recently, they won 2-0 away at Dinamo Zagreb, having previously beaten Paderborn 4-0 and won 2-1 away at 1. FC Köln. They also lost 1-0 to Marseille and 4-2 in Stuttgart. Leverkusen have scored 10 goals and conceded six, keeping two clean sheets.

Borussia Dortmund vs Bayer Leverkusen: Line-ups

Borussia Dortmund vs Bayer Leverkusen: Form

Borussia Dortmund vs Bayer Leverkusen: Head-to-head record

Borussia Dortmund vs Bayer Leverkusen: League tables