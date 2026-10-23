Borussia Dortmund introduce 'Fan Mode' in official club app to reward supporters who stay off their phones during home matches

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German heavyweights Borussia Dortmund have teamed up with main sponsor Vodafone to launch a digital initiative encouraging match-going supporters to keep their mobile phones in their pockets at Signal Iduna Park. Fans who refrain from checking their screens while the ball is in play will collect points to win exclusive BVB prizes.

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Supporters earn prizes for disconnecting

The Bundesliga club have integrated the voluntary 'Fan Mode' tool into their official BVB app to reduce mobile phone distractions in the stands during home games. Available on iOS and Android devices for spectators who enable location services to confirm stadium attendance, the feature operates like airplane mode. Once activated and locked, the application awards points for every minute a handset stays untouched while the match is underway.

Survey highlights growing terrace distractions

Announced via the club's official website, the initiative follows a 2023 Vodafone survey of 1,000 regular match-goers, which revealed that 63 per cent frequently use their handsets during games alongside growing frustration over selfies, live streaming and social media in the stands.

Highlighting the desire to preserve the matchday atmosphere, Dortmund chief executive Carsten Cramer said: "With Vodafone, we have a partner who not only understands what technology is capable of, but also when it should take a back seat. 'Fan Mode' sends a powerful message: Here, a global technology company is specifically using its innovative strength to protect the experience that no technology can replace.

"Over 81,000 people in the stadium, singing, cheering, and holding their breath together: this here and now is irreplaceable. And that's exactly what we're putting front and centre together."

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Telecoms chief backs stadium initiative

Although spectators are permitted to check their devices during the half-time interval, they must switch the setting back on in the app for the second period before point collection finishes at the final whistle. Supporters who unlock their screens the least and rack up the highest totals will be in line to win signed BVB shirts and club shop vouchers.

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Urging fans to embrace the live spectacle, Vodafone Germany chief executive Marcel de Groot added: "Anyone at a soccer game should experience the moment and the emotions - not just a cell phone screen. Let's leave our smartphones in our pockets more often at the stadium and instead focus on what's happening on the field and in the stands."

Frankfurt clash marks official debut

Supporters can test the new app feature for the first time when Dortmund host Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga at Signal Iduna Park on Saturday, October 24. More than 81,000 spectators are expected to pack the stands for the weekend encounter as the club rolls out the system. Following Saturday's launch, the reward scheme will remain active across all subsequent home fixtures throughout the season.