Boost for Tottenham as Son to return following South Korea Asian Cup elimination

The Spurs winger will be back at Wembley ahead of schedule, after suffering a surprise defeat with his country at the hands of Qatar

Tottenham forward Son Heung-min will return to the club ahead of schedule after South Korea were knocked out of the Asian Cup in the quarter-finals.

Qatar managed to produce a shock 1-0 victory over Korea on Friday, which means the 26-year-old will soon be able to fly back to England.

This latest news will come as a huge boost to Spurs officials and supporters, amid an injury crisis which has seen Harry Kane, Dele Alli and Moussa Sissoko all sidelined over the last two weeks.

While the exact date of Son's return is not yet known, he should be back well before the Asian Cup ends on February 2, meaning he could be available for Premier League matches against Watford and Newcastle.

Son will, however, be unavailable for Tottenham's fourth round FA Cup tie at Crystal Palace on Sunday, which will mark his third successive absence while on international duty.

Mauricio Pochettino's men have suffered during their previous two outings, narrowly scraping past Fulham at Craven Cottage thanks to a last-gasp Harry Winks strike, before exiting the Carabao Cup after a penalty shoot-out defeat to Chelsea on Thursday.

Article continues below

Spurs are still in the contention for silverware on three fronts this season, however, with a Champions League last-16 tie against Borussia Dortmund to look forward to next month.

While the gap between themselves and the Premier League leaders Liverpool is now at nine points, Tottenham are still considered as dark horses in the title race and they will also be expected to negotiate their way through to the latter stages of the FA Cup.