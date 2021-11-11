Boost for Nigeria as Ighalo arrives for Liberia, Cape Verde duties

Nigeria senior national team received a massive boost for their 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers against Liberia and Cape Verde with Odion Ighalo’s arrival.

There were initial fears that the former Manchester United striker would not turn up for the matches, as he was yet to join the rest of the squad four days after Super Eagles’ camp was open.

Nonetheless, his presence is a morale booster as the three-time African champions are keen on earning a ticket to third round of qualification – where Africa’s representatives will be selected.

“Well, I’m happy to be back, it’s been long – two years plus – and it’s good to see some of the guys,” a delighted Ighalo told NFF media.

“I’m seeing my strong man, [William] Troost-Ekong, hopefully, I will see the other guys later.”

Ighalo retired from international duties after the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations – where he helped the West Africans win bronze as well as picked the topscorer’s prize.

However, his awe-inspiring displays for Al Shabab FC in Saudi Arabia topflight – where he boasts nine goals in 11 starts – inspired his recall as Rohr aimed to find stability in the attack.

Even as his return continues to generate contrasting reactions, former Nigeria international Garba Lawal weighs in his opinion on what the 32-year-old would offer.

“He has the experience, so I will say this is a fantastic development,” he told GOAL.

“Truth be told, his experience is needed because those younger players like [Kelechi] Iheanacho, and [Taiwo] Awoniyi need someone like him around them.





“They will surely learn from him. Also, Nigerians should not expect Ighalo to play every game or for 90 minutes because when you are ageing, the body will not pick on time.”





“We know we have a lot of young strikers which is very good for us as a nation but because African football is very tough, you must have that luck to keep on scoring for the national team,” Lawal continued.

“Our strikers do well for their clubs but when it comes to Nigeria, they always find it very difficult.





“I believe the return of Ighalo will bring competition to that [attacking] department. If I was still at the Super Eagles, this will enable me to step up my game.”

Three days after taking on Peter Butler’s team, Nigeria welcome Cape Verde to the Teslim Balogun Stadium.