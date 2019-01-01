Boost for Bayern Munich as Coman given green light to face Liverpool

There were fears that the Frenchman wouldn't make the game at Anfield after picking up a knock against Augsburg but he has now been passed fit

Bayern Munich have confirmed that winger Kingsley Coman is available to face Liverpool in Tuesday's crucial Champions League last-16 clash.

The Frenchman had appeared a huge doubt for the first-leg meeting at Anfield after he was injured in the Bundesliga side's game with Augsburg on Friday night.

Speaking to Eurosport after the game, head coach Niko Kovac expressed his concern, stating: "It does not look good. We'll have to investigate it tomorrow to find out more."

But, following tests on Saturday morning, the problem has turned out to be only a minor issue, with Bayern confirming that he will be available to play against the Reds.

A statement on the club's official website read: "It was the 90th minute in Augsburg when Kingsley Coman left the field after a duel.

"After an in-depth investigation by the medical department of Bayern on Saturday morning, it's luckily all-clear. The Frenchman is thus an option for the first knockout round first leg of the Champions League at Liverpool on Tuesday."

The news will come as a huge boost to the Bavarian giants, with Coman having put in a man-of-the-match display in Friday's 3-2 win over Augsburg that keeps Kovac's men in the hunt for the title.

Despite twice going behind in the first half, two goals from Coman and one from David Alaba, assisted by his French team-mate, ensured Bayern closed the gap to just two points behind leaders Dortmund.

Lucien Favre's side will have the chance to respond when they face Nurnberg on Monday, and they'll be keen to quickly bounce back following their 3-0 defeat to Tottenham in the Champions League.

Bayern's attention will now turn to Anfield on Tuesday night and a meeting with Jurgen Klopp's title-chasing Liverpool.

The Merseysiders, who were finalists in last season's competition, are unbeaten since January 7 and were 3-0 winners against Bournemouth in their last fixture, seven days ago.

Klopp's side have made the most of a rare weekend off, with the Reds not in FA Cup action having been knocked out by Wolves, by spending the week in Marbella for a pre-Champions League training camp.

Bayern head into the game without Arjen Robben and, with Thomas Muller also out through suspension, the availability of Coman is a big boost for Kovac.

Manuel Neuer is also likely to play having come through his first appearance since the end of January due to a thumb injury unscathed in the win over Augsburg.

Liverpool, meanwhile, will have to do without influential centre-back Virgil van Dijk, with the defender suspended for the first leg of the last-16 tie.