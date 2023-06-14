'I will most certainly be booed' - Wrexham co-owner Rob McElhenney speaks out on Philadelphia Union II friendly clash

Wrexham co-owner Rob McElhenney claims he will "most certainly be booed" during his club's pre-season friendly clash against Philadelphia Union II.

Wrexham take on Philadelphia in July

Co-owner McElhenney's birthplace

Hollywood star predicts frosty reception

WHAT HAPPENED? Fresh off the back of their trip to Sin City, the Red Dragons are heading back to the United States for a star-studded pre-season tour. As well as clashes against Premier League giants Chelsea and Manchester United, Wrexham will conclude their summer round-up with a match against MLS side Philadelphia Union's second team on July 28.

This will see McElhenney, one of the stars of the popular TV show 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia', return to his roots - and he isn't expecting a warm reception. He wrote in a Tweet: "I will most certainly be booed. That’s a badge of honor in Philly. I’m just glad it won’t be snowing."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: McElhenney's birthplace in Pennsylvania's largest city is well documented, not least given the 16-season 'It's Always Sunny' TV show, which he created way back in 2005 - co-stars of which have even made it Wrexham's Racecourse Ground. But the boos will likely be only in jest, as McElhenney alludes to, given the Red Dragons' growing popularity stateside.

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Sign up here for MLS Season Pass through Apple TV and watch every MLS match, including the playoffs!

WHAT NEXT FOR WREXHAM? The pre-season tour, led by McElhenney and co-owner Ryan Reynolds, begins with a date against on July 19 against Chelsea - whose summer preparations thus far have been far from productive.