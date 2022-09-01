Boly: Former Wolverhampton defender joins Nigeria’s Awoniyi and Dennis at Nottingham Forest

The experienced star could make his debut against Bournemouth after being announced as the club’s 19th new signing

Premier League newcomers Nottingham Forest have confirmed the signing of Ivory Coast defender Willy Boly from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The 31-year-old star joins Forest after making just 10 appearances for Wolves last season and was yet to feature under manager Bruno Lage this season.

"Nottingham Forest are delighted to confirm the signing of defender Willy Boly from Wolverhampton Wanderers," the club confirmed.

"The Ivory Coast international has signed a two-year deal at the City Ground following a five-year spell at Molineux, having joined Wolves permanently in 2018 following an initial season-long loan from FC Porto.

"The 31-year-old was a key member of the Wolves side that won promotion to the Premier League during his first season in England, with his performances earning him a place in the 2017/18 PFA Championship Team of the Year.

"Boly amassed a total of 147 appearances throughout his stay in the West Midlands, including eight appearances during their 2019/20 Europa League campaign, which also saw him score a dramatic late winner at Besiktas to give Wolves their first win back in European competition for almost 40 years.

"Welcome to The Reds, Willy Boly!"

He becomes the 19th new signing for Forest in the summer and joins the likes of Nigeria internationals Emmanuel Dennis and Taiwo Awoniyi at the club.

Other new signings for Steve Cooper's side include Jesse Lingard, Cheikhou Kouyate, Neco Williams, Morgan Gibbs-White, and Renan Lodi.

The Ivorian spent four years at Wolves and made 147 appearances in all competitions. Forest are part of the Premier League for the first time in 23 years and have four points from their first five games in the new campaign.

They lost 6-0 to Manchester City on Wednesday, and Boly could make his Premier League debut for his new club when they face Bournemouth in their next league match.

Meanwhile, Boly has been capped 13 times for the Elephants after he made his debut against Madagascar in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in November 2020.