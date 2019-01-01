Boboye sees positives despite Nigeria’s Chan 2020 miss

The Super Eagles may have failed to qualify for Cameroon 2020, but the coach is happy that the country boasts of future superstars

assistant coach Kennedy Boboye says he is pleased with the Super Eagles’ performance against Togo on Saturday, claiming that the future is bright.

The team crumbled 4-1 to the Sparrow Hawks in the second round first leg of 2020 African Nations Championship qualification, but won the return leg 2-0 in Lagos courtesy of Sikiru Alimi.

However, Nigeria failed to qualify for the championship billed for after aggregate scores stood at 4-3 over two legs.

But Boboye believes his team deserved more from the encounter and is predicting big things in the future for his side.

“I’m very disappointed because the game we played was not reflected in the score line,” he told Goal.

“Since our debut in the African Nations Championship, we have not missed out of the competition but it is very unfortunate that this happened during our time as we couldn’t get to the promise land.

“We lost the ticket in Lome because of the number of goals we conceded and the assistance they got from the match officials.

“We appeal to all Nigerians to forgive us for losing to Togo but on a positive note, I think the technical crew has been able to gather the best legs in the league – and I believe they can take the future by storm.

“Despite the league still on break – which really affected us, we’ve shown that we have quality and we are a great team.

“These boys are young, hungry and with proper management, they will take the Super Eagles to places in future.”