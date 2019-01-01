Bobby Clement: Why Enugu Rangers have been impressive

The Flying Antelopes striker has listed the commitment of his teammates and motivation from the management as reason for their good season

Enugu Rangers’ Bobby Clement has attributed their impressive showing in the 2019 Caf Confederation Cup to the commitment of the Flying Antelopes players and the motivation from their technical crew and the management.

The Flying Antelopes have played eight games on the continent this year and have won six of those encounters and drawn the remaining two games with the 1-1 draw secured in against the latest in their outstanding run in the competition.

Clement who gave the assist for the goal scored against the Tunisians by Pape Ousmane Sane which came barely two minutes after CS Sfaxien’s curtain-raiser opined that Enugu are out to do something special in Africa’s second-tier club competition this year.

“It was a collective effort in Tunis that we fought CS Sfaxien to a standstill in Sfax. We went to Tunisia full of confidence and it was the result of team effort,” Clement told Goal.

Article continues below

“I have to say that when everyone is playing their part very well there is no reason why results won’t come as expected. We went to Tunisia full of optimism that we can get a good result and we worked very hard for it. The coaches have been very exemplary and the management too has played their part.

“We are not complacent despite our strong start in the competition and we shall go into the next fixture in Tunisia again against Etoile du Sahel with optimism that we can get another memorable result that will take us closer to the quarter-final stage. We are focused presently on our Wednesday fixture with Wikki Tourists and thereafter we shall shift our attention to the next game.

“We are working for one another and we hope not to get complacent knowing that the assignment at hand does not give room for distraction or overconfidence. We are in a situation that we can look back in two or three years time and say that we have given a good representation. We must not allow anything to halt our impressive run.”