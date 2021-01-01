Boateng not interested in MLS switch as he eyes move to England, Spain or Italy

The former Bayern Munich centre-back still plans to play at the highest level and is hoping to force his way back into the Germany set-up

Jerome Boateng isn't currently interested in a move to MLS as he seeks to remain at the highest possible level in European football following his release from Bayern Munich.

Goal and SPOX can confirm that reports linking Boateng with a switch to the US are wide of the mark, with the 32-year-old still having designs on working his way back into the Germany national team squad.

Indeed, Boateng, who has won 76 caps for his country, was absent from Joachim Low's 26-man party for the European Championship this summer, despite having featured prominently for Bayern this season.

What next for Boateng?

Boateng was released by Bayern following the conclusion of his contract at the end of the 2020-21 season, with the Bavarians having secured their ninth Bundesliga title in a row.

Despite the centre-back having played a significant role in Bayern's success over the years, there would be no agreement over a new contract, with Dayot Upamecano due to arrive from RB Leipzig in the summer.

Reports had suggested that Boateng will head to MLS and continue his career away from Europe.

However, Goal can confirm that the defender is convinced that he can still operate at the top level, with a move to a top-flight club in England, Spain or Italy a possibility.

After spending the last 10 years of his career in his native Germany, it is understood that Boateng would not be interested in moving to one of Bayern's Bundesliga rivals.

Boateng's agency, LIAN Sports, are in the process of evaluating several offers, with the player keen to have his next club sorted ahead of a return to pre-season training in the summer months.

He is also seeking a move that will help his chances of regaining his place in the Germany national team.

And his chances may be boosted by the fact that his former club manager, Hansi Flick, will be Germany's head coach following the European Championship, with Boateng having not featured for his country since 2018.

Boateng's Bayern career

Boateng enjoyed incredible success following his switch to Bayern from Manchester City back in 2011.

He helped the Bavarians win the last nine Bundesliga titles in a row, including the most recent triumph in the 2020-21 season that saw Boateng make 39 appearances in all competitions.

He has also won two Champions League titles with Bayern, as well as five DFB-Pokal trophies, two UEFA Super Cups, two DFL-Supercups and two FIFA Club World Cups.

On the international stage, Boateng claimed World Cup glory with Germany in 2014. However, unlike Thomas Muller and Mats Hummels, who were both called up by Joachim Low following lengthy absences, he failed to earn a recall to the national team for the European Championship.

