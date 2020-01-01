Blow for Montpellier as Delort tests positive for Covid-19 again ahead of PSG game

The 29-year-old striker has tested for the virus for the second time in three months

have been dealt a blow ahead of their fixture against PSG on Saturday after Andy Delort tested positive for coronavirus.

The international took to social on Thursday to disclose his health status after showing some symptoms of the virus.

Back in August, the 29-year-old missed La Paillade's first game of the season against after testing positive for Covid-19 prior to the commencement of the 2020-21 season.

Delort is Montpellier's leading scorer in the French top-flight this season with six goals after 11 matches and he is now expected to miss Saturday's outing against the reigning league champions at Stade de la Mosson.

"Since Monday, I have had symptoms. Very very tired. Tested positive for Covid-19 a second time in 3 months,” Delort tweeted.

“So I am fixed for MHSC-PSG, I missed Paredes so much. Take care of yourself."

Depuis lundi, j’ai des symptômes 😷

Grosse grosse fatigue 🥴

Testé positif à la #Covid_19 une deuxième fois en 3 mois.

Je suis donc forfait pour #MHSCPSG, Paredes me manquait tellement en plus.

Prenez soin de vous 🙏🔷🔶 🐏 — Andy Delort (@AndyDelort9) December 3, 2020

After his health update, Delort left a cheeky message for PSG midfielder Leandro Paredes, whom he attacked with words after the teams' last outing back in February.

Article continues below

“[Is Parc des Princes] a special trip? Personally I don't care one bit. You just have the certainty of facing great players in a full stadium – it stops there. We'll see how he [Neymar] looks at me," Delort said.

“I'm not afraid of anyone but the worst of the lot in Paris is Paredes. He insults everyone on the pitch despite the fact his name is Paredes, not Neymar.”

Montpellier, placed fifth on the table, are enjoying a fine winning streak in Ligue 1 having won their last four matches and they will hope to extend that run when they welcome the league leaders.