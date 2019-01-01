Blow for Bayern as Kimmich suspended for Liverpool second leg

The 24-year-old will play no part in the return fixture at Allianz Arena in the Champions League last 16.

right-back Joshua Kimmich will miss the second leg of his side's last-16 tie against .

Kimmich picked up a yellow card in Tuesday's first leg at Anfield, and will be suspended for the return leg at Allianz Arena on March 13.

The 24-year-old brought down Sadio Mane from behind in the 28th minute of a scoreless game, resulting in referee Gianluca Rocchi showing a yellow card.

The right-back appeared to slightly injure himself in the challenge, and had to receive treatment on the pitch several minutes later.

With Rafinha warming up on the sidelines as a possible replacement, Kimmich instead was able to continue.

Article continues below

Kimmich's suspension is a blow for the champions, as the German international has been an ever-present for them this season.

Kimmich has made 31 appearances in all competitions for Bayern, tallying 12 assists to go along with one goal.

More to follow...