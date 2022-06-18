Bissouma signing: Fans feel Tottenham’s gain is Arsenal’s loss
Fans online feel Tottenham Hotspur have got themselves a gem following the signing of Mali midfielder Yves Bissouma who joined them from Premier League rivals Brighton & Hove Albion on Friday.
Bissouma has been the subject of transfer speculation with Manchester United and Arsenal particularly seen as those in need of his services most but Spurs pulled off the transfer to the delight of their fans and disappointment of their rivals.
Supporters feel Arsenal lost out on the player because they don't have Champions League football.
A section of Gunners supporters, however, feel Thomas Partey is levels above Bissouma.
Not everyone agrees.
Bissouma has enhanced his reputation as one of the best central midfielders in the Premier League with his dominant performances for Brighton.
The 25-year-old is adept at winning possession and starting attacks from deep while shielding the defence, a trait Spurs have been missing since the departures of Victor Wanyama and Mousa Dembele.
Capped 27 times for his country, Bissouma made 124 appearances while scoring six goals, in four years at Brighton.