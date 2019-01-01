Biodun Akande targets another clean sheet for Rivers United against Niger Tornadoes

The Pride of Rivers goaltender has hinted he and his teammates are working hard not to concede any more goals in this year's Federation Cup

Rivers United’s Biodun Akande has revealed his objective is to ensure his team does not concede any more goals in their remaining matches of the 2019 Federation Cup.

The defence of the Pride of Rivers, marshaled by the netminder, is yet to be bridged in the ongoing cup competition and ahead of their semifinal duel with Niger Tornadoes on Thursday in Lagos, Akande stressed they will strive to ensure they don’t let in a goal again.

“The objective for me is to keep a clean sheet all through the competition,” Akande told the club’s official media office.

“Our defence led by our captain, Festus Austin is the best in the country and on Thursday, we will play a very serious game with the aim of reaching the final.

"It won’t come easy but we have gone a long way and have shown through this course that we are ready to take out the best irrespective of the threat that they pose.

Article continues below

“Besides the defence, the whole team has been brilliant and with only two games to win to secure a Federation Cup title, we must not relax. We must do everything to ensure that we achieve our minimum target in the competition which is to win it to ensure we pick a continental ticket.

“Tornadoes are a good side and we were able to play them twice during the regular season without a defeat. We will go this term around again and see what we can achieve with more hard work and commitment to delighting the heart of our sponsors and our fans.”

dazed the former league champions, , in the quarterfinals on penalties after the game ended goalless.