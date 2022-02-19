Bevis Mugabi: Motherwell FC extend contract of Uganda defender until 2024

Scottish outfit Motherwell FC have extended the contract of defender Bevis Mugabi until the summer of 2024.

The 26-year-old Uganda star has been one of the key players for the Well since joining them from League Two side Yeovil Town on September 12, 2019.

“Bevis [Mugabi] has signed a new deal with the club,” Motherwell confirmed on their official website. “The defender has extended his stay at Motherwell until the summer of 2024.”

Motherwell manager Graham Alexander has praised the defender for accepting to extend his stay at the North Lanarkshire-based club.

“We’re delighted that Bevis has committed himself to us for the next two seasons,” Alexander told the same portal. “He’s been a constant in our team, and even though we have seen a great improvement from him over the last 12 months, we still believe there’s more to come from him.

“He’s a great character to have at our club and he wants to win.”

Mugabi started his career with Fulham before joining Southampton's youth system in July 2011 and signed a new two-and-a-half-year contract with the club in February 2015.

However, on August 2016, he signed for League Two club Yeovil Town on a one year contract. Mugabi scored his first goal for Yeovil in an EFL Trophy tie against Portsmouth on August 30, 2016 and signed a new two-year contract with the club in May 2017.

At the end of the 2018-19 season, Mugabi was released by Yeovil following the club’s relegation from League Two.

He joined Motherwell in September 2019 on a short term deal but after impressing the bosses, the club confirmed on November 2019, that they had extended their contract with the defender until the summer of 2021.

During his stint with the Well, Mugabi has managed 56 appearances and scored four goals.

Mugabi, who is eligible to play for England or Uganda, received his first call up for the Cranes In August 2016 for their friendly against Kenya and their 2017 Africa Cup of Nations qualification match against Comoros.

In March 2018, Mugabi received a second call up to the Uganda national team for two international friendlies and he finally made his debut for Uganda on March 24, 2018 in their 3-1 friendly victory over Sao Tome and Principe.

Mugabi returned to the national team after a year-long absence when he was included in Uganda's squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations. He has so far managed 10 appearances for the Cranes in all competitions.

Motherwell are currently sitting fifth on the 12-team table with 33 points from 26 matches and they will next come up against Aberdeen at Fir Park on Saturday.