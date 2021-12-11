Betway launches first ever gaming experience centre in Nigeria

Premium entertainment and gaming brand, Betway Nigeria, on Saturday, December 11, 2021, launched the first ever gaming experience centre in Nigeria.

Located in Ikorodu Lagos, the Betway Customer Experience Centre was designed to meet customer needs, showcase Betway’s state-of-the-art products, and educate customers on new offerings and

promotions. The Experience Centre will also give the public the opportunity to register and place bets by logging into their accounts on the tablets provided in-store. Mr Bashir Are, Chief Executive Officer of the Lagos State Lottery and Gaming Authority; Wasiu Adeshina, Chairman of Ikorodu Local Government, and other dignitaries joined the Betway Nigeria Team at the launch of the Arena.

According to Kunle Olamuyiwa, Chief Operating Officer, Betway Nigeria, “The launch of this Experience Centre shows Betway’s commitment, and focus, on delivering premium products and an ultimate gaming experience to customers in Nigeria.

The new Betway Customer Experience Centre will help our team interact directly with customers, so we can receive useful feedback that will help us serve them better.”

Speaking at the launch of the Experience Centre, Dotun Adepegba, Betway Nigeria’s Marketing Manager, said: “The fundamental engine of business growth is customers, and with the launch of this experience Centre, we are giving our customers an opportunity to interact with Betway in a comfortable environment, and well-designed facility, that showcases what our brand truly stands for.”

Since the start of the year, Betway Nigeria, through its community support program, has donated nearly ₦10 million worth of fitness and sports equipment to beneficiaries across the country.

With the launch of this Experience Centre, Betway has shown that it is committed to going above and beyond for the communities within which the brand operates.