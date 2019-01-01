Betting Preview: Manchester United vs Southampton: The Red Devils to cruise to victory

Previous games between these two are known to be a close contest and the hosts will be looking to edge the Saints this weekend

welcomes to Old Trafford for their fixture on Saturday afternoon.

The Manchester outfit are undefeated in their previous six outings with the Saints (W3 D3). Despite having several key players sidelined to injury, they secured their eighth consecutive away victory in all competitions against in their last league game. They are valued at (1.45) odds with Bet365 to win.

The Red Devils are winless in their last three games on this ground as they have shared points with their last two opponents. Both sides’ last two outings have also ended in stalemates. A similar outcome is priced at (4.33) with the same betting firm.

Ralph Hasenhuttl’s men are undefeated in four of their last five away games (W2 D2 L1). They have been victorious in two of their last four league visits to Manchester and odds of (6.50) are offered for the Hampshire-based team to come out victorious at full time.

