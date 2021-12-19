Bet9ja becomes official sponsor of Nigeria Professional Football League

Nigeria’s leading bookie Bet9ja has entered a partnership with the Nigerian Professional Football League.





The partnership was initiated as a result of the interest and attention the Nigerian elite division was generating on the sports betting platform.

According to Bet9ja, the partnership is an opportunity to get involved and help grow the NPFL not just financially but structurally.

Speaking during the event organised to announce this pact, Head of marketing and corporate communications Bet9ja, Femi Osobajo, stated: “While we are the biggest sports betting platform in Nigeria, a decent amount of activities that go on the platform are from foreign leagues.

“The Nigerian Professional Football League needs all the support it can get, which is why we are trying to throw our weight behind them, and we are hopeful that this partnership would lead to more opportunities and provide a platform for the NPFL to get the kind of publicity it deserves.”

As part of the partnership deal, Bet9ja will be signing up as the “Official Supporter/Sponsor of the NPFL under the Betting and Gaming category.

In attendance at the press briefing was the chairman of the NPFL, Shehu Dikko, Head HR Bet9ja, Kikky Boboye, Head of special projects, Harry Iwuala, and the members of the Nigerian Professional Football League.

Meanwhile, the NPFL for the 2021-22 campaign continued on Sunday with contrasting results recorded.

Shooting Stars secured a hard-fought 0-0 draw with Gombe United in Pamtami. Despite playing with ten men – following the dismissal of Henry Ndedi for a second caution – the Oluyole Warriors held their nerves to return home with a point.

Elsewhere, seven-time Nigerian kings Rangers went to the Muhammadu Dikko Stadium, saw and silenced hosts Katsina United 2-1 with Chidiebere Nwobodo and Ossy Martins getting the goals.

Also, two-time African champions Enyimba left it late to edge local rivals 2-1 at the Enyimba Stadium with Kwara United tearing Dakkada FC 3-0 in Ilorin.

Earlier on Friday, Remo Stars produced a 2-0 shock win over MFM FC at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena in Lagos.

NPFL RESULTS

Gombe United 0-0 3SC



Akwa United 3-0 Kano Pillars



Lobi Stars 1-1 Rivers United



Katsina United 1-2 Rangers



enyimba 2-1 Abia Warriors



Niger Tornadoes 1-0 Plateau United



Kwara United 3-0 Dakkada FC



MFM FC 0-2 Remo Stars



Heartland FC 3-3 Nasarawa United