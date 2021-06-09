Best of MLS and Liga MX set to collide in All-Star Game in August

The showpiece match will return this summer after being cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic

After seeing the match cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic last summer, the MLS All-Star Game is set to return this summer with the highly anticipated clash between the best of MLS and Liga MX.

MLS originally announced in 2019 that the 2020 version of the All-Star Game would feature a new format, moving away from the long-standing format that saw the MLS All-Stars take on a European club in preseason.

Now, the MLS side will square off with Liga MX stars on August 25 at Banc of California Stadium, home of LAFC.

“Fans have been looking forward to this historic matchup for more than a year, and we have no doubt the 2021 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target will prove to be worth the wait,” said MLS eommissioner Don Garber in a press release.

“A game of this magnitude in Los Angeles, played in front of incredible fans in one of the greatest soccer stadiums in global soccer, is unlike anything our sport has seen. This event is a perfect expression of the groundbreaking partnership that continues to build between MLS and Liga MX.”

Added Liga MX executive president Mikel Arriola: "Liga MX is proud to be part of the 2021 MLS All-Star Game. This is going to be an intense match in a fantastic setting and world-class stadium in Los Angeles, a city that has a deep connection to our country, league, players and fans.

"The 2021 All-Star Game is another step in the partnership we have established between two of the best leagues in the world, and it will only intensify the rivalry between MLS and Liga MX, and is an important part of the internationalization project of our league to reach more audiences beyond Mexico.

"We are looking forward to playing for the supporters of Liga MX and giving soccer fans around the world a match they will never forget."

The All-Star Game is just the latest partnership between North America's two top leagues.

The two sides have recently combined to create several new competitions in the Leagues Cup and Campeones Cup, the latter of which sees the MLS champions face off with the team that won Liga MX.

Bradley to coach MLS All-Stars

With LAFC serving as the game's host, the MLS All-Star team will be managed by the club's head coach Bob Bradley.

“This will be a special night of football in Los Angeles,” said Bradley. “It is always an honor to represent our city and our league on the international stage, and we look forward to competing against the Liga MX All-Stars.”

