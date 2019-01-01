Besiktas' Aissata Traore eyes Turkish Women's League title triumph over ALG Sport

Mutlucan Zavotcu's side are a win from clinching the title and the Malian forward has backed her side to claim the victory

forward Aissata Traore says her side will do everything to beat ALG Sport in order to secure the coveted Turkish Women's league title on Sunday.

The Istanbul-based outfit finished the regular season level with their Sunday opponents, so to decide the winners, the Turkish Football Federation scheduled a final play-off between the two teams at a neutral venue in Manavgat.

With Mutlucan Zavotcu's side in a search for their first top-flight silverware in three years, Traore believes her side will make history by winning the league.

I'm just very happy with our journey so far this season," Traore told Footmali.

Article continues below

"I cannot wait to play this against ALG Sport. We are all ready to take up the challenge even though we know it will not be easy.

"We are going to play against a very big team but we also have what it takes. We will give everything to see that we win the final."

Going into Sunday's match, Besiktas had defeated ALG Sport 2-0 in their first meeting this season before losing 3-1 in the reserve fixture.