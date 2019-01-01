Silva 'very proud' to lift first trophy with Portugal in Nations League final

He wasn't in the Portuguese's Euro 2016 winning squad but the Manchester City man was thrilled to lift their second trophy in three years in Porto

Bernardo Silva expressed his pride at winning his first trophy with as he secured a fitting end to a hugely successful season with Nations League glory against .

The midfielder set up the only goal of the game at Estadio do Dragao on Sunday, finding Goncalo Guedes with a clever reverse pass before the forward rifled home.

Silva was named player of the tournament after the final, adding yet another piece of silverware at the end of a 2018-19 campaign that delivered the treble of the Premier League, and EFL Cup with .

"For me to finish this way it's just amazing, I'm so, so happy with my season,” he told Sky Sports.

“So happy to end it this way with these fantastic people that helped us over the past two games, and now it's time to rest and prepare for next season and try to do even better."

The former midfielder has emerged as one of the Premier League’s top players following his performances for the Citizens last season, which earned him a spot in the PFA Team of the Year.

The Nations League trophy is Portugal’s second in three years after they emerged victorious at Euro 2016 – although this is the first that a delighted Silva has managed to get his hands on.

"I'm very proud, the most important thing is Portugal won,” he added.

“I'm very proud to have won the first title with my country and of course if you can add to that the [individual] awards you just said, it's even better.

"I'm very happy at the moment."

The final proved to be a tight encounter for much of the 90 minutes, but the 24-year-old’s assist for Guedes’ 60th minute winner was the moment of quality that his side needed to take the lead

Speaking about the decisive goal, Silva added: "I don't remember who played the ball to me but it was a great pass.

"I heard Guedes shout 'Bernardo!'. I didn't really see where he was but I slid the ball sideways and happily he produced a great finish."