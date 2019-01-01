Silva upbeat about Man City title chances

Bernardo Silva believes the return of a couple of his Manchester City team-mates will lift his side.

Manchester City star Bernardo Silva is optimistic about his team's chances of winning silverware this season as their squad nears a return to full strength.

City are eyeing another Premier League title, are set to reach the EFL Cup final and remain in contention in the Champions League and FA Cup.

Kevin De Bruyne has missed most of the season due to a knee injury, while Benjamin Mendy is nearing a return.

Silva believes the return to fitness of some of his team-mates will give City a boost, with their title rivals Liverpool and Tottenham facing problems on the injury front.

"It feels like we have all the squad which is important because we need all of them," the Portuguese playmaker told UK newspapers.

"It is good finally to be back together and of course until now, until this moment of the season we have had so many injured players.

"We never played with the whole squad so to have almost the whole squad available is fantastic for us and it is very good to try and go for all the competitions."

City are four points adrift of leaders Liverpool ahead of a trip to Huddersfield Town on Sunday.

The reigning Premier League champions also remain in FA Cup, League Cup and Champions League, while Liverpool are solely focused on the Premier League and Europe.

While some may see City's schedule as a disadvantage in the league race, Silva sees it as an advantage.

Article continues below

“I think it is a good sign for us that we are still in all the competitions, that is what we try to do and big teams try to do,” he said.

“We will keep going that way, we have a good squad, we will try to make things work, knowing that it is not easy. We are playing in four competitions, against good opponents.

“I don’t think it really matters to reach our goals because when you play in a club like Man City, season after season, you get used to play lots of games so all these games that play in a high level for so many years are used to this.”