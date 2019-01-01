Bernard Ogbe gets five-match ultimatum with Niger Tornadoes

The Ikon Allah Boys' technical crew and the management have been given five games grace to change the fortunes of the club or face the sack

Niger Tornadoes' unimpressive start to the Nigeria Professional Football League season has elicited the concern of the Niger State Government who has issued a directive that the Ikon Allah Boys technical crew should be served five-match ultimatum.

Tornadoes are yet to win a game in the five games old league and have suffered three home draws from the four matches they have played in the ongoing season.

This has drawn the attention of the State's Ministry of Sports Development who through its Permanent Secretary, Dr. Mohammed Gana issued a press release stating that Bernard Ogbe led side must improve the fortunes of the team in the next five games starting from their Wednesday rescheduled league tie against Enugu Rangers.

The Niger State Sports Ministry has expressed worry and concern about the unimpressive performance of the club in the top flight thus far, and it is in this regard that a stern marching order has been handed out to the management of the club and the technical crew to ensure that there are improvements in their upcoming fixtures.

The statement further stated that the sports ministry won’t hesitate to effect changes if the results they achieved in the next five games did not match their aspirations.

The press release also stated that the sports ministry is doing its best to ensure that the Ikon Allah Boys return to winning ways while also appealing to the supporters and fans of the club to remain resolute and pray for the success of the club at this trying times.

The Ikon Allah Boys will face Enugu Rangers on Wednesday before another away trip to Katsina United on Sunday. Sunshine Stars (home), MFM (away) and Enyimba (home) are the other three games through which Ogbe and his men will be examined before a final decision will be taken on them.

Tornadoes are currently 10th in the NPFL Group A with three points from four games ahead of their midweek duel with Enugu Rangers a rescheduled game that should have been played in the opening fixture of the season.