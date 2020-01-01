Bernard Mensah shines as Kayserispor boost survival hopes with Genclerbirligi win

The Ghana international put in a decent shift on Saturday as the Anatolian Star moved out of the bottom spot in the Turkish Super Lig table

Bernard Mensah was in fine form as Kayserispor defeated Genclerbirligi 2-0 to boost their survival chances in the Turkish Super Lig on Saturday.

The Black Stars midfielder was on parade from start to finish for the hosts at the Kadir Has Stadium and his effort helped them secure their sixth league win of the season.

Mensah made his 22nd appearance in the Turkish top-flight this campaign but could not add to his tally of four goals and eight assists as goals from Pedro Henrique and Artem Kravets in each half of the encounter secured maximum points for them.

More teams

During the encounter, the 25-year-old managed the joint-most shots for the hosts, made the most crosses (5) and also managed the second most successful dribbles (3).

The international also made some defensive contributions with three clearances, one tackle completed and an interception.

Mensah has established himself in Robert Prosinecki's team since his permanent signing from in May 2019, after his impressive performances during his loan stint.

Article continues below

defender Brice Dja Djedje was also in action for the entire duration for Kayserispor while 's Zargo Toure, Togo's Floyd Ayite and Ivorian striker Giovanni Sio featured for Genclerbirligi.

Saturday’s victory moved Kayserispor out of the bottom position in the Super Lig to 17th with 25 points after 28 matches while their visitors are 12th in the standings with 31 points.

Kayserispor will be aiming to build on the vital win when they visit Mustapha Yatabare's Sivasspor for their next league match on June 28.