Bernabeu return 'a unique feeling' for Madrid star James

The Colombian started a Los Blancos match for the first time in more than two years as they drew 1-1 at home

playmaker James Rodriguez says returning to play at the Santiago Bernabeu was a 'unique feeling' despite the team failing to grasp all three points.

The 28-year-old started a Madrid match for the first time since May 2017 as Los Blancos drew 1-1 at home to in action on Saturday.

James spent the last two seasons out on loan with champions , who opted against triggering their purchase option and instead made a move for Philippe Coutinho.

The star looked poised to join either or , however, he has been reintegrated into the first team squad and played 57 minutes for Zinedine Zidane's men in the Spanish capital.

"Back at the Bernabeu after a long time," James wrote on Twitter post-match.

"It was a unique feeling. Thanks to the fans for the support.

"We will continue to work in order to improve."

Después de un largo tiempo he vuelto al Bernabéu. Ha sido una una sensación única. Gracias a la afición por el cariño. Seguiremos trabajando para mejorar. pic.twitter.com/xaf0WMOeHI — James Rodríguez (@jamesdrodriguez) August 24, 2019

Despite the return to the starting side, Zidane said after the match that the Colombian was taken off as a precaution against injury.

“James played a good match, he left the pitch because he was a little hurt and we prefer to not take risk,” he told reporters. “But he did a good job, especially in the first half.”

Following a 3-1 opening weekend win against , it looked as Real were headed for two consecutive wins when Karim Benzema put them 1-0 up with eight minutes to play.

But Zidane's side failed to deal with Real Valladolid's response, as Sergi Guardiola equalised with a low shot under Thibaut Courtois' body in the 88th minute.

James was joined in the first team by another player who was previously expected to leave the club in Gareth Bale.

Bale, who was tipped to head to recently, played 90 minutes but couldn't match his opening game performance against Celta, when he got an early assist for Benzema.

James' return to the Real first team comes after a previous season in which he made 20 Bundesliga appearances for Bayern, scoring seven goals.

Article continues below

He also scored seven league goals in 23 Bundesliga matches during the 2017-18 after helping Madrid to glory the season prior.

Real will attempt to get back on the La Liga winners list with a trip to on Sunday before the FIFA international break.