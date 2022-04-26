Benzema: Fans agree with Ozil over Real Madrid striker - 'He deserves to win Ballon d’Or'

Fans have backed Mesut Ozil’s declaration that Karim Benzema deserves to win 2022 Ballon d’Or.

Buoyed by his former Real Madrid teammate’s inspiring performance against Manchester City, the former Germany international tweeted that Frenchman is deserving of the prestigious honour.

What a fantastic game 🤯 Give my boy Benzi the Ballon D'Or 👑☝🏼 #MCIRMA @Benzema @ChampionsLeague — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) April 26, 2022

Benzema was on target twice although Los Blancos suffered a 4-3 defeat to Pep Guardiola’s Citizens in Tuesday’s Champions League semi-final first leg at the Etihad Stadium.

With that, two records tumbled for the 34-year-old. First, he became the fifth player to score 40+ goals in a single season in Madrid’s history, after Cristiano Ronaldo (seven times), Ferenc Puskas (twice), Alfredo Di Stefano and Hugo Sanchez.

Also, Benzema has scored six Uefa Champions League goals against English sides this season, the joint-most by a player in a single season (also six by Lionel Messi in 2018-19 and Serge Gnabry in 2019-20).

Many enthusiasts went on social media to support Ozil’s claim.

Appreciation post for King Karim Benzema 🐐

BALLON D'OR loading.....#MCIRMA pic.twitter.com/gt10E4r3ll — Sir Alex 👑 (@__notsocool_) April 26, 2022

#MCIRMA Karim Benzema for the Ballon D'or. I'm not saying he's the best but tell me who does it better! — TDBankz (@tdbanksboss) April 26, 2022

While Benzena played with CR7 we thought he isn't a hero cos' he hardly hit the headline.

Now true football fans of all divides will agree with me that Karim Benzena is the only player worthy of winning the next Ballon D'or#ManCityRealMadrid#kingBenzema — I 🗣️⚽On📺&📻 (@iam_ramires) April 26, 2022

Benzema deserves to win Ballon D'or . He's the favourite for the award. What a match #MCIRMA — Taiwo Tola (@dudex09) April 26, 2022

If Benzema doesn't win the Ballon d'Or, who will? Man is so hot #MCILIV — Shina Oludare 🇳🇬 (@sportingshina) April 26, 2022

Benzema def wins the Ballon DOR this year, not sure anyone will be able to contend with him regardless of if he exits Champions league right here in the Semis — higher human | CULER 💙❤️ (@FemiSuccess7) April 26, 2022

Benzy deserves that Ballon’dor bro, it’s been a great season for him — Uncle timi (@Smithnot_) April 26, 2022

Benzema is ridiculous. Ballon dor locked — General K (@Dayo_k) April 26, 2022

Some feel it should go to Kevin De Bruyne.

Benzema deserves the Balon D’Or. — #OurFavOnlineDoc 🩺🇳🇬🇬🇧💎 (@DrOlufunmilayo) April 26, 2022

....obviously ManCity was jst too much for Madrid to contain from the look of the game....

Perhaps @Benzema in actually the best contender for comming Ballon D'Or (World Best Player), for me though. And Kevin DeBruyne has always been a great player as well ...... — Olapade Toheeb (@Tourheab) April 26, 2022

Kevin de bruyne for ballon d'or #MCIRMA — BITTER LEAF 🏦💰 (@IamLoveGabriel) April 26, 2022

If Madrid fail to win UCL and Manchester City win it, Kevin De Bruyne will win Ballon D'or. He deserves it as well. — Yemi Akande 🎬 (@OpeyemiAkande14) April 26, 2022

Many of the fans are not interested in the Ballon d’Or debate instead are focused on the seven-goal thriller.

With both teams leaking at least three goals, they feel neither Real Madrid nor Manchester City deserve the title due to their poor defensive performance.

Interestingly, this was only the second ever Champions League semi-final match to see both sides score three or more goals, after Dynamo Kyiv 3-3 Bayern Munich in April 1999.



Manchester City is better than Chelsea... Chelsea had the chance to seal that Game but.... — EmperorMo 🦹 (@MosesEDi1) April 26, 2022

That was an interesting match. But Man city defending today was awful, hope this improve because they can’t win the league with that. And Real Madrid midfield was over run by Manchester city.

Summary: Poor defending from man city and poor midfield play from Real Madrid. — Wright (@dhejiwright) April 26, 2022

Both Real Madrid and Manchester City are defending so poor. Shambolic defensive show. Very awful



Well, we neutrals are enjoying the feast of goals.. more goals please#MCIRMA — Femi 🚙 (@FemiSobodu) April 26, 2022

Manchester City and Real Madrid don't deserve to win this trophy on the WEAKNESS of their defences. Very very poor. Guardiola has to sort this out next season. — Charles Anazodo (@chaplinez70) April 26, 2022

