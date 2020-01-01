Benrahma extends scoring run as Brentford fight back to beat Charlton Athletic

The Algeria international inspired the Bees' resilience in Tuesday's league encounter that boosted their push for Premier League promotion

Said Benrahma helped overcome Charlton Athletic's scare in Tuesday's Championship encounter with a goal in their 2-1 comeback win.

Following his goalscoring heroics against Wigan Athletic on Saturday, Benrahma continued from where he left off with his fifth goal in his last five outings.

After going behind as early as in the eighth minute, Brentford produced a late turnaround to stretch their winning run in the English second division to six games.

Towards the end of the encounter, the Algerian won a penalty for the Bees after he was brought down in the 18 yards box. He stepped forward to score the equaliser from the penalty spot in the 75th minute.

The 24-year-old has now scored 15 goals with eight assists in 39 league outings this season.

10 minutes after Benrahma's leveller, Ethan Pinnock sealed victory for the hosts at Griffin Park to boost their chances of gaining promotion to the Premier League.

The international was in action for the entire duration of the game, managing the most shots (8), the most shots on target (5) and the joint-most dribbles (5) in Thomas Frank's team.

They remain unmoved in third spot after Tuesday's victory with 75 points after 42 matches. Brentford are two points behind second-placed West Bromwich Albion and three points behind league leaders who both have a game in hand.

With four games left to play in the Championship, Thomas Frank's men will be aiming to continue their impressive winning run when they visit on Saturday.

They also have home games against and Barnsley, and a trip to scheduled in the coming days.