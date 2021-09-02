Benrahma challenges Greenwood and Alonso for Premier League award

The Algeria international has been shortlisted for the English top-flight’s monthly prize alongside Manchester United and Chelsea stars

West Ham United's Said Benrahma has been nominated for the Premier League Player of the Month award for August.

The Algeria international will compete with teammate Michail Antonio, Manchester United’s Mason Greenwood, Tottenham Hotspur’s Eric Dier, Everton’s Demarai Gray, and Chelsea’s Marcos Alonso.

“Michail Antonio and Saïd Benrahma have both been shortlisted for the EA Sports Premier League Player of the Month for August,” a statement from West Ham United website read.

“The West Ham United pair were both recognised for their outstanding starts to the 2021/22 campaign by being named among six players nominated for the award.”

Since the start of the 2021-22 campaign, the African star has been in terrific form scoring twice in three English top-flight matches.

Having found the net and provided an assist in the Hammers’ 4-1 decimation of Leicester City on August 23, he improved on his impressive Premier League record.

With that, the former Nice and Brentford star racked up seven goal involvements for the Londoners in his last seven English elite division appearances (three goals and four assists) after registering no goals and four assists in his previous 25 games in the competition.

Voting is open now and will end by 12 noon on Monday 6 September. The winner will be announced four days later.

While on-loan from Brentford, the Algerian played 30 league matches for David Moyes’ men, scoring just once, and assisting six.

In a recent interview, Moyes stated that Benrahma struggled in his first stint at the club because he did not realise he is part of the team.

"I think Said [Benrahma] needed to take stock and settle in and realise he had to be a team player as much as an individual," he said as quoted by FootballLondon.

Article continues below

"I wouldn't have it any other way.

"I think that he had not realised that he is part of a team and we have to do all the right things together and because of that he's actually getting these goals, he's making goals, which is what we brought him for."

After the international break, West Ham – who are unbeaten in their last 13 games in all competitions travel to St. Mary’s to square up against Southampton on September 11.