Benni McCarthy: There is no point in AmaZulu FC moaning after Golden Arrows draw

The reigning PSL Coach of the Season feels Usuthu are moving in the right direction despite being winless in the league this term

AmaZulu FC head coach Benni McCarthy says there is no point in moaning following their draw against Lamontville Golden Arrows on Wednesday afternoon.

Usuthu came back to hold Abafana Bes'thende in the KwaZulu-Natal Derby clash which ended in a 2-2 draw with Xola Mlambo and Bongi Ntuli scoring for McCarthy's side at Sugar Ray Stadium.

The 43-year-old tactician was pleased with how the KwaZulu-Natal giants started the match with Mlambo having handed the visitors the lead six minutes before the half-hour mark.

"It was a very entertaining game. But I think it was an opportunity missed for us," McCarthy told the club's media department.

"We played extremely well. We started the game really well with a high tempo. Good chances were created. ​We hit the target and we also looked like a team that was always looking like it was going to score."

Sifiso Mlungwana shone between the sticks for Arrows as the Bafana Bafana goalkeeper made several saves to keep Usuthu at bay.

"Unfortunately, it was one of those days where every shot or long ball landed perfectly where the goalkeeper was positioned," Mccarthy continued.

"He was able to make a save with his legs or fingers to prevent us from extending our lead. I really liked what I saw from the team - the mentality, the work ethic."

"Some times when we had our backs against the wall, we never gave up. We continued to dig in there and we turned the game around."

McCarthy stated that they need to accept the result and he believes there are positives which they can take into Saturday's clash with Baroka FC as they look to secure their first win of the season.

Article continues below

"Overall, we cannot moan or complain too much about getting a point against a team that started the league really well. Getting a point is better than getting a loss and we got two goals," he said.

"So, that is exciting, that is a positive sign. We are moving in the right direction and the team is slowly getting there, getting to our level best.

"We can build from this game coming into this game against Baroka, if we can get a win there it will set us up."