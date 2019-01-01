Bello Kofarmata apologises to El Kanemi Warriors for dismissal against Kano Pillars

The Borno Army attacker has expressed his regrets for the role he played in the marching order he got in their home win versus Sai Masu Gida

El Kanemi Warriors’ Bello Koformata has apologised to his team and supporters of the Borno Army for the red card he received in their 2-1 home win over Kano Pillars on Thursday.

Kofarmata scored the Borno Army’s curtain-raiser in the 20th minute before Abdulrazak Aliyu got the match-winner in the 71st minute which rendered Rabiu Ali’s equaliser as a mere consolation.

The sore part of the game was the former Pillars player's dismissal and he apologised for his action while adding that he won’t allow his emotion to get the better of him next time.

“I can’t actually explain what really happened and how it all happened but I am grateful to Allah that we secured the three points,” Kofarmata told Goal.

“I will behave more appropriately next time because I almost let my teammates down. We were leading 2-1 and we were under pressure at the time I received the red card. It could have been worse but we thank God everything ended well for us.

"We are on top of our group with six points. I don’t think anybody would have wished us that at the beginning of the season but it is the reality now.

“We cannot afford to rest yet because we have another game on Sunday against Plateau United in Ilorin. It is a game we cannot afford to lose to maintain our good start to the season.”