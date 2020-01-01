Belhanda on target as Etebo makes Galatasaray debut in win over Istanbul Basaksehir

The Morocco international sealed victory for the visitors at Basaksehir Fatih Terim Stadium while the Nigerian midfielder made his first appearance

Younes Belhanda found the back of the net to seal 's 2-0 victory against while 's Oghenekaro Etebo played his first game in the Turkish Super Lig on Sunday.

A goal in each half of the encounter secured the Lions' second league win of the season after their 3-1 triumph over Gaziantep FK last Saturday.

Radamel Falcao got Fatih Terim's men off to a flying start with his opener from the penalty spot in the 14th minute and Belhanda opened his goal account for the season with his 76th-minute strike.

The Moroccan midfielder, alongside DR Congo's Christian Luyindama, were on parade from start to finish for the visitors while 's Sofiane Feghouli made way for Etebo to make his debut in the Turkish Super Lig.

The Nigeria international, who joined the Lions on a season-long loan from this summer, played the final 18 minutes of the encounter.

striker Mbaye Diagne also came off the bench as a 72nd-minute substitute while his compatriot Demba Ba was in action for 90 minutes for Istanbul Basaksehir.

Basaksehir, who won the Turkish top-flight title last season, are yet to score a goal in the 2020-21 campaign and they have lost their opening two league matches.

Etebo will be hoping to get more playing minutes when Galatasaray host Croatian outfit Hajduk Split in their Uefa qualifying match on Thursday.

Sunday's win at the Basaksehir Fatih Terim Stadium moved Galatasaray to second on the Super Lig table, level on six points with leaders Alanyaspor after two matches while Istanbul Basaksehir dropped to the bottom of table.