Belgium vs Scotland: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

Roberto Martinez's side will look to maintain their perfect start to qualifying against the Tartan Army at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels

face their toughest test yet in their quest to qualify for as they travel to Group I leaders .

The Red Devils have made a perfect start to their qualifying campaign, winning three games out of three against , Cyprus and Kazakhstan by an aggregate score of 8-1.

Scotland, meanwhile, have steadied the ship with wins over minnows San Marino and Cyprus after a disastrous opening game in Kazakhstan in which they were beaten 3-0.

Steve Clarke has since taken over from then-manager Alex McLeish, leaving Scottish Premiership club looking to find a replacement.

Game Belgium v Scotland Date Tuesday, June 11 Time 7:45pm BST / 2:45pm ET

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live on ESPN3. It can also be streamed via Univision Deportes En Vivo.

US TV channel Online stream ESPN3 Univision Deportes En Vivo

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event and it can be streamed live online using Sky Go.

UK TV channel Online stream Sky Sports Main Event Sky Go

Squads & Team News

Position Belgium squad Goalkeepers Courtois, Mignolet, Sels, Van Crombrugge Defenders Alderweireld, Vermaelen, Kompany, Vertonghen, Meunier, Castagne, Mechele Midfielders Witsel, De Bruyne, Tielemans, Carrasco, Dendoncker, Praet, Vanaken, Januzaj, Chadli Forwards Lukaku, E. Hazard, Mertens, T. Hazard, Origi, Benteke, Batshuayi, Trossard

With no injuries or suspensions to contend with, Roberto Martinez has a full squad to pick from and could persist with the same starting line-up that beat Kazakhstan so comfortably in their last game.

Eden Hazard will be keen to score his first international goal since becoming a player, having created Mertens's opener last time out but not finding the net himself.

Possible Belgium starting XI: Courtois; Alderweireld, Kompany, Vertonghen; Castagne, De Bruyne, Witsel, T. Hazard; Mertens, E. Hazard; Lukaku.

Position Scotland squad Goalkeepers Bain, Marshall, McLaughlin Defenders Findlay, McKenna, Mulgrew, O'Donnell, Palmer, Robertson, Souttar, Taylor Midfielders Armstrong, McGinn, McGregor, McLean, McTominay, Shinnie Forwards Brophy, Burke, Forrest, Fraser, McNulty, Russell

Liam Kelly, Michael Devlin, Tom Cairney and Lewis Morgan have all sat out the trip to Belgium, having been part of the squad for the win over Cyprus last time out.

Burke came off the bench to score a late winner in that one and could be rewarded with a start against the top-ranked international side in the world.

Possible Scotland starting XI: Marshall; O'Donnell, Mulgrew, McKenna, Robertson; McGinn, McLean, McGregor; Forrest, Burke, Fraser.

Betting & Match Odds

Belgium are at home and are strong favourites to win this match with bet365, who give odds of 2/11 on the Red Devils to emerge victorious.

Meanwhile, Scotland are priced at 18/1 to prevail and a draw is available at 7/1.

Click here to see all of bet 365's offers for the game, including goalscoring markets, correct score predictions and more.

Match Preview

Belgium will be hoping to maintain their 100% record in Euro 2020 aualifying so far, having already beaten Russia, Cyprus and Kazakhstan with consummate ease.

Scotland will do their best to spoil things for their hosts but are already playing catch-up after their humiliating 3-0 defeat to Kazakhstan in their first outing.

They did go on to win their next two games, but were less than convincing in both, beating San Marino 2-0 and requiring an 89th-minute winner from Burke to claim all three points against Cyprus at home.

Scotland boss Clarke admitted that his side would need to put in a stellar showing to cause an upset against the team sitting atop the FIFA world rankings, but also encouraged them to believe in their own qualities.

"We can't make too many mistakes defensively because we know we'll be punished," Clarke said.

"Shape and tactics are important but also the character of the players as well, the personality of the players. We've got good players in our squad, players who play at a really good level and they have to relish the challenge that faces us tomorrow.

"I always say to the players that you have to let the opposition know that you have the capability to hurt them.

"So it's important to get the defensive side right, but if you go through the game and try to play 97 minutes with no attacking threat then it's going to be a really long night, so you have to get the balance right."

History favours the home side, as Belgium have lost just one of their last 12 matches in all competitions against Scotland and have won the last four in a row.