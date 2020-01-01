Belgium vs England BetKing Tips: Latest odds, team news, preview and predictions

Gareth Southgate’s men will be in Brussels on Sunday in search of a third win in the nations' qualifiers

have an opportunity to go top of Group 2 if they beat current leaders on Sunday in the Uefa Nations League qualifiers.

Belgium vs England Latest Odds

Belgium have picked three wins in their last four Uefa Nations League encounters and a victory against The Three Lions has been tipped at (2.35) with BetKing.

England, on the other hand, have two wins in the last four qualifiers and a win away on Sunday has been tipped at (3.05)

Belgium are yet to pick a draw in the Uefa Nations League qualifiers while England have picked it once in their last four encounters and a draw happening in Brussels has been valued at (3.35).

Belgium vs England Team News

Belgium goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski has withdrawn from the squad after he tested positive for the coronavirus even though he was given a late call-up.

For Gareth Southgate, he will miss forward Marcus Rashford because of an injury while defender Conor Coady will be out due to self-isolation after testing positive for the coronavirus.

’s Joe Gomez will also not be available after he picked up a knee injury during a training session in the week and could be out for a considerably long period. Manchester United’s Harry Maguire and Reece James of are suspended.

Belgium vs England Preview

Belgium and England have met in 34 matches in total and the former have picked up wins on 16 occasions. 14 draws have been recorded while Belgium have emerged victors in just four games.

They met at Wembley the last time and England emerged winners with a 2-1 scoreline but Belgium beat them 1-0 in a 2018 World Cup encounter before beating them in the third place play-off in .

Belgium vs England Tips and Predictions

Belgium have won three of their last five games and have not kept a clean sheet although they scored a total of 11 goals.

England, on the other hand, have lost once in their last five matches, kept three clean sheets and have scored a total of eight goals and punters can therefore take an offer of under 1.5 goals at (3.45) with BetKing.

Odds correct at the time of writing. Please gamble responsibly.