Beaumelle: Ivory Coast part ways with French coach after two years

Ivory Coast have confirmed they will not renew the contract of national team head coach Patrice Beaumelle.

The 43-year-old’s contract to handle the Elephants came to a close last week and the Ivorian football federation (FIF), which is run by a Normalisation Committee, has confirmed they will not renew the same.

“The committee salutes [Beaumelle’s] human qualities, commitment, professionalism, humility and discretion,” the federation wrote in a statement on their official website as quoted by CafOnline.

“While welcoming the open-mindedness of the French technician and the good collaboration with the FIF, the committee wishes him a happy continuation of his career.”

Beaumelle took charge of the Elephants in November 2020. In 2010, he was an assistant to Herve Renard for the Angola national team, and in 2011 he was also an assistant to Renard at Algerian club USM Alger.

Beaumelle also had previously been the assistant manager to Renard at the Zambian national team from 2011. After Renard left his post in 2013 to take charge of FC Sochaux, Beaumelle was appointed as his successor.

Following Herve Renard’s appointment as manager of the Ivory Coast on July 31, 2014, Beaumelle handed in his resignation to the Football Association of Zambia. He joined Ivory Coast as Renard’s assistant.

Under his reign, the Elephants failed to qualify for the World Cup finals set for Qatar and also had a disappointing outing in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations. During the 33rd edition in held Cameroon, they failed to make it past the Round of 16 after losing to Egypt 5-4 on penalties.

The decision not to renew his contract comes just two days after former Ivory Coast captain Didier Drogba joined the race to be elected the president of the federation.

The 44-year-old Chelsea legend was cleared to contest for the top seat during the exercise set for April 23 alongside five others namely Yatte Ellele Jean-Baptiste, Arnaud Aka, Laurent Kouakou, Idriss Diallo, and Sory Diabate.

According to Normalisation Committee President Mariam Dao Gabala, the full list of all the contestants will be made public on April 15.

Drogba has already promised to inject new life into Ivorian football if elected.

“Finally here we are! I can't wait for the campaign to start. Trust me to give life to Ivorian football if I am elected,” said Drogba after being cleared.