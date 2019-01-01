Beach Soccer World Cup: Nigeria suffer heaviest defeat with Portugal loss

Audu Adamu’s men made the wrong kind of history with their demolition in the hands of Mario Narciso’s side

suffered their heaviest defeat in Fifa Beach Soccer World Cup history when they were beaten 10-1 by on Friday evening in .

It was the worst result for the Super Sand Eagles in any competition since their 12-6 loss to at the 2017 World Cup in Bahamas.

Coach Audu Adamu’s side took the lead thanks to Azeez Abu’s calm finish at the end of the first period. However, the Seleccao das Quinas bounced back strongly to claim an easy win.

Bruno Torres got a hat-trick, while Nuno Belchior, and Rui Coimbra contributed a brace, with Leo Martins plus legendary Madjer finding the net once.

The two-time African champions had their opportunities but were punished for their wastefulness and must now win their next two games or crash out in the group stage.

They lock horns with Oman in their next Group D game on Sunday at the Los Pynandi Stadium. The Asians suffered an 8-2 obliteration to reigning champions, .

Elsewhere, African champions put up a brave showing against but bowed 8-7 with Lansana Diassy scoring four times.

Against Belarus, they would be eyeing redemption to boost their chances of qualifying for the knockout round.