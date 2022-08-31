Bayo strikes late to add to Sarr goal as Watford stun Middlesbrough

The 25-year-old Ivorian forward grabbed his first goal for the Hornets in a dramatic win at Vicarage Road

Ivory Coast international Vakoun Bayo scored his first goal for Watford adding to Ismaila Sarr's strike in a 2-1 EFL Championship win against Middlesbrough on Tuesday.

Rodrigo Muniz stunned Watford supporters at Vicarage Road when he put Boro ahead in the fourth minute but Senegal international Sarr levelled matters for the Hornets in the 24th minute.

Bayo then calmed himself to slot home the winner in second-half stoppage time and earn Watford a dramatic three points. With less than five minutes on the clock, Muniz nodded in a cross from Ryan Giles to make it 1-0.

The goal somehow awoke Watford, who had lost their previous fixture 3-2 against Queens Park Rangers and it was Sarr, who grabbed the equaliser, after beating Alex Mowatt to the ball before slotting home past Liam Roberts.

Sarr should have made it 2-1 before the half-time whistle but after beating the offside trap, his weak effort was blocked by the advancing Roberts.

In the 73rd minute, Bayo, who signed for the Hornets before the start of the campaign from Belgian outfit RSC Charleroi, was introduced for Yaser Asprilla.

Bayo found himself in a good position at the back post in the 86th minute but he shot wide. However, the 25-year-old atoned for the miss after he found himself with space and coolly converted a cross from Mario Gaspar to hand Watford their third win of the season.

Sarr, who has now scored two goals, played for the entire 90 minutes, the same as Ivorian defender Hassane Kamara and Edo Kayembe of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Nigeria duo of goalkeeper Maduka Okoye and defender William Troost-Ekong were dressed for action but did not come off the Watford bench.

Watford will next travel to face Rotherham at New York Stadium on Saturday.