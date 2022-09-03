The Elephant had started the game and ensured the Hornets got closer to the top as the Congolese underlined his importance for his team

Ivory Coast international Vakoun Issouf Bayo played a vital role to help Watford get a point in the 1-1 draw against Rotherham United in the EFL Championship game staged at AESSEAL New York Stadium on Saturday.

The Hornets, who were relegated from the Premier League last season, had a poor start and were punished after just two minutes.

Richard Wood, who had scored three goals in the team's last five games, headed in Wes Harding's pin-point cross. The hosts dominated the proceedings in the first thirty minutes, limiting their opponents from making a meaningful attack.

After half an hour, Watford finally got their footing and managed to get an equaliser in the 33rd minute. Swedish international Ken Sema spotted Bayo and he crossed the ball to him. The latter converted it to make it 1-1. It was just the second time Rotherham conceded this season.

The second half had fewer chances and the game eventually ended even. Watford are now fifth on the table with 13 points, three less than leaders Norwich City.

At the Den Stadium, the Democratic Republic of Congo forward Benik Afobe came off the bench to ensure his team secured a 2-0 win against Cardiff City.

The hosts had started the game a point behind their opponents and needed to win to surge upwards on the table.

Despite both sides pushing for a goal, the first half ended with neither team putting the ball in the back of the net.

Sheyi Ojo of Cardiff hit the post from close range after the pause, while his teammate missed a sitter moments later.

The hosts made several changes after the hour mark in their bid to get a goal. Afobe was among the players who came on, taking Andreas Voglsammer's position.

In the 63rd minute, Scott Malone set up substitute Charlie Cresswell for an opener. The visitor's defence had been caught napping and had no chance of stopping the attacker from scoring.

With the onus on the Welsh side to get back into the game, they were caught on a counter-attack and Afobe's delicate chip in the 90th minute - from Cresswell's pass - was too much for the goalkeeper.

Millwall are now on 10 points from the eight games they have played, two more than Cardiff, who are 21st.