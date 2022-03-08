Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski has ended a sponsorship deal with Huawei, giving up “a lot of money” in the process, representatives of the Poland international have confirmed to GOAL and SPOX.

The Chinese technology company is alleged to have helped Russia secure its network against cyber attacks following an invasion of neighbouring Ukraine.

Lewandowski was a global brand ambassador for Huawei, with his profile helping the firm to expand its reach in Europe, but he has now severed all ties and walked away from an agreement that could cost him around €5 million (£4m/$5m).

What has been said?

Max Bielefeld, who works for the agency that manages Lewandowski’s sporting and business interests, told GOAL and SPOX: “The issue is very important for Robert and, accordingly, he was willing to act very decisively and give up a lot of money.”

The 33-year-old’s adviser, Tomasz Zawislak also told the AFP news agency: “Today we made the decision to end the marketing cooperation between Robert Lewandowski and the Huawei brand.”

He added that the “implementation of all advertising services on our part” will be suspended, but he did not give an official reason for that action being taken.

The bigger picture

Lewandowski has spoken out in support of Ukraine since a Russian invasion of the nation was sanctioned by Vladimir Putin.

He donned a blue and yellow captain’s armband when taking to the field for Bayern against Eintracht Frankfurt on February 26.

The prolific Polish frontman also publicly backed the decision of his country to boycott a World Cup play-off semi-final clash with Russia that was due to take place on March 24.

That fixture has since been wiped from the calendar following an announcement from FIFA and UEFA that Russian teams – national and domestic – would be banned from continental and global competition until further notice.

Lewandowski posted on social media: “It is the right decision!'

“I can't imagine playing a match with the Russian national team in a situation when armed aggression in Ukraine continues.

“Russian footballers and fans are not responsible for this, but we can't pretend that nothing is happening.”

