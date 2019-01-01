Bayern president Hoeness fumes over 'joke of the year' VAR decision

The Bavarian giants' chief was very unhappy with the referee's use of video technology to rule out a goal he felt should have stood

president Uli Hoeness has labelled the decision to rule out Leon Goretzka’s goal against "the joke of the year".

Goretzka had the ball in the net six minutes into the second half with a smart finish from the centre of the box, but the referee ruled the goal out for offside after consulting VAR.

And Hoeness was furious with the decision, claiming that the midfielder was level and that – as he believed it was not a clear and obvious error – VAR should not have been consulted in the first place.

"The so-called offside is the joke of the year, it was not a clear wrong decision, the VAR is there to correct clear wrong decisions. They were level," Hoeness said after the game.

The match would finish goalless and, had the goal stood, it would have clinched the title for Bayern ahead of the final day.

The result allowed to move to within two points of the reigning champions after a 3-2 win over , taking the title race to the last game of the season.

Bayern will still win the title if they avoid defeat at home against , however, with their superior goal difference enough to keep them at the top even if Dortmund beat in their last game.

And Hoeness seemed confident about his side’s chances of being crowned Bundesliga winners despite their failure to wrap it up against Leipzig.

"My restlessness comes only from the press and I am relaxed in the next few days," he added.

"Playing like we played today, we will not have any problems. I will sleep well in the next six or seven days."

Hoeness was also unhappy about being asked about Leipzig striker Timo Werner, amid transfer links between the German forward and the Bavarian giants.

"You are always interested in other things but football, so next week if any shepherd dog bites a steward, it's more important to you than football," he added.

Bayern have already wrapped up deals for French defenders Lucas Hernandez and Benjamin Pavard as they seek to do their transfer business early on.