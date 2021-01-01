Bayern Munich vs Lazio ZEbet Tips: Latest odds, team news, preview and predictions

The Bavarians will host the Italian side who need to score at least four goals to have any chance of qualifying for the next round

Bayern Munich will welcome Lazio for the first time in European competition, during a Champions League Round of 16 second leg tie on Wednesday.



None of the last 21 sides facing Bayern away from home for the first time in the European Cup or the Champions League has won since France's Bordeaux won 2-0 back in November 2009.

Bayern Muinich vs Lazio Latest Odds

Since Hans Flick took charge, Bayern Munich have won their six home games in the Champions League and another win has been primed to occur at (1.32) with ZEBet.

Italian sides have lost each of their last four away Champions League visits to Bayern Munich and Lazio breaking the jinx with a win has been tipped to occur at (8.00).

A draw between the Round of 16 Champions League rivals has been tipped to happen at (5.80).

Bayern Munich vs Lazio Team News

Flick will be without Corentin Tolisso, Douglas Costa and Tanguy Nianzou as the trio will be ruled out by injuries. David Alaba, who was not available for the Bremen game due to a knock is likely to sit out of the Lazio visit too.

Manuel Lazzari and Luis Felipe ae Lazio's players who are likely to miss the Allianz Arena game due to injuries.

Bayern Munich vs Lazio Preview

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski has been directly involved in 33 goals in 31 home games for the club in the Champions League; that is 28 goals and five assists. Indeed, the German side has won all 21 of their home games in the competition when Lewandowski has been on the scoresheet.



In the first leg, Jamal Musiala became Bayern Munich’s youngest ever goalscorer in the European Cup or in the Champions League breaking Samuel Kuffour’s record from 1994. The only teenager to score in consecutive appearances in the competition for the club is Kingsley Coman in March 2016, when he was 19.



Lazio have only won one of their last 15 away games in the Champions League (D5 L9) and are winless in the last eight in this run (D4 L4). Their last away win in the competition was back in September 2003, winning 2-0 away at Besiktas in the group stage.

No side in the history of the European Cup or Champions League has ever progressed from a knockout tie after losing the first leg by three or more goals at home.

Bayern vs Lazio Tips and Predictions

The Bavarians have scored a whooping 17 goals from the last five games where they conceded seven and kept no clean sheet. Lazio, meanwhile, have scored six goals in as many games and conceded 11 with just one clean sheet. Punters can grab an offer of over 3.5 goals at (1.71) with ZEbet.

Under 3.5 goals at (1.71) with ZEbet.

Odds correct at the time of writing. Please gamble responsibly.