Bayern Munich vs Atletico Madrid ZEbet Tips: Latest odds, team news, preview and predictions

It is the second time the Bavarians and Los Rojiblancos will be meeting in the group stage of a Champions League campaign

and are set to meet for the seventh time in European competition as the Spanish side visit Allianz Arena on Wednesday.

Bayern Munich vs Atletico Madrid Latest Odds

Bayern Munich have won on the previous two occasions when hosting Atletico Madrid in the and backing the German club to record another victory has been priced at (1.52) with ZEbet.

Atletico Madrid have lost five of their last six Champions League games away to German opposition and ending the poor run with a win against Bayern Munich has been valued at (5.70).

Bayern Munich and Los Rojiblancos have not registered a draw in the last four games and for a first draw happening on Wednesday, has been priced at (4.50).

Bayern Munich vs Atletico Madrid Team News

Bayern Munich’s winger Leroy Sane, centre-back Tanguy Nianzou and defender Chris Richards are expected to miss the tie due to injuries. No player for the German side is suspended.

Diego Simeone will miss Croatian right-back Sime Vrsaljko while doubts remain on the availability of centre-back Jose Gimenez.

Bayern Munich vs Atletico Madrid Preview

Bayern Munich became the first team in European Cup/Champions League history to win every game before winning the competition (11 wins). Indeed, they will resume in 2020/21 and are already on the longest winning run of any team in European Cup/Champions League history (11).

Atletico Madrid have only won two of their last 10 away games in the group stage of the Champions League (D4 L4), including just one victory in the most recent five (D1 L3) – 2-0 vs in October 2019.

Bayern Munich vs Atletico Madrid Tips and Predictions

Robert Lewandowski has scored in nine consecutive Champions League group stage appearances – should he score in this game he would become the first to score in 10 in a row.

Simeone’s Los Rojiblancos have clocked 273 minutes without conceding a goal ahead of the highly-anticipated clash against the German champions, therefore, punters can take an offer of under 1.5 goals being scored at (4.40) with ZEbet.

Odds correct at the time of writing. Please gamble responsibly.