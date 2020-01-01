Bayern Munich defender Sule tests positive for Covid-19 as he is ruled out of Champions League and Dortmund dates

The 25-year-old centre-half is now taking in a period of self-isolation as he waits on clearance to rejoin Hansi Flick’s trophy-chasing squad

Niklas Sule has been forced out of ’s upcoming fixtures in the and after testing positive for Covid-19.

The 25-year-old defender is now in self-isolation. He becomes the latest high-profile star from the world of football to have contracted coronavirus with further lockdown measures being put in place across Europe.

The German title holders will have to cope without their commanding centre-half for the foreseeable future, with domestic and continental plans being impacted.

A statement from Bayern on their official website read: “Niklas Sule has tested positive for Covid-19. The 25-year-old Bayern Munich defender is self-isolating at home and is doing well.”

Hansi Flick’s side are due to be in Champions League action against Red Bull Salzburg on Tuesday. Sule will play no part in that contest, or a potentially crucial clash with on Saturday.

Domestic football will shut down after that fixture for the November international break, giving Bayern time to work on getting their squad back up to full strength.

Flick’s side have been faultless through their last eight games in all competitions since suffering a shock defeat to at the end of September.

A familiar standing has been taken up at the top of the Bundesliga table, with goal difference edging them above Dortmund while maximum points have been taken from two European outings.

Sule has made nine appearances to date this season and played the full 90 minutes as Bayern edged past Koln 2-1 in their latest fixture.

He will not be adding to that tally any time soon but will consider another international break to have come at a good time.

Having figured regularly for of late, he would have expected to figure in Joachim Low’s plans for the next round of friendlies and Nations League games.

However, he now looks almost certain to miss the friendly at home to and the Nations League clashes against and away to . Germany are second in their Nations League table, a point behind Spain with two fixtures to play, as they aim to qualify for the finals tournament scheduled for next year.